Darnold has been named the 49ers' No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Darnold, in his inaugural season with San Francisco, will begin the 2023 campaign as the team's top backup over 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance. A first-rounder himself from the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold is coming off a strong training camp and seems to be a solid fit for coach Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offensive system. The announcement puts Darnold firmly on the radar as a stash in deeper fantasy leagues that start multiple QBs, and could foreshadow Lance ultimately being moved by the 49ers.