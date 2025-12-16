Okuayinonu (ankle) is expected to return to practice during Week 16 prep, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Okuayinonu has not practiced or played over the 49ers' last two games due to an ankle injury, but he seems to have recovered enough to be cleared to practice. His practice participation will determine whether he's ultimately given the green light to play in the 49ers' Week 16 road tilt against the Colts on Monday, Dec. 22.