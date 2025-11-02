Okuayinonu (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The defensive end suffered the ankle injury in Week 8 against the Texans and missed Wednesday's practice, but he was able to return for Thursday's session. On Sunday against the G-men, Okuayinonu should continue to fill in for Nick Bosa, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Okuayinonu has 22 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble on the year.