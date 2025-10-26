Okuayinonu is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Houston due to an ankle injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Okuayinonu was injured on a C.J. Stroud scramble early in the fourth quarter. He had to be carted off the field, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's unable to return to the game. Okuayinonu's injury is another blow to a San Francisco defensive line that is already without a bevy of players, including Nick Bosa (knee), Bryce Huff (hamstring) and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring).