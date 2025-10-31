Okuayinonu (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Okuayinonu missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury he picked up in Week 8 against the Texans, so his return to practice Thursday is a positive sign. He would avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants if he were to log a full practice Friday. Okuayinonu has logged 19 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, over his last six games, and he has seen an increased role on defense after Nick Bosa sustained a season-ending torn ACL against the Cardinals in Week 3.