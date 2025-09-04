Okuayinonu (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Okuayinonu was sidelined for training camp practices due to a groin issue and was most recently working through a shoulder injury, but his full practice participation Wednesday indicates that he's on track to play Week 1 against the Seahawks on Sunday. Okuayinonu is slated to work in rotation at defensive end with Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), Nick Bosa and rookie first-rounder Mykel Williams.