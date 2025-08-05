default-cbs-image
Okuayinonu (groin) sat out of practice Monday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shannahan said the defensive end would likely miss a couple weeks with the injury, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Okuayinonu found his role as a rotational player a year ago, recording 35 tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble, and he projects as a rotational player again in 2025.

