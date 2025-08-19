Okuayinonu (groin) participated during Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Okuayinonu was forced to sit out for a couple weeks of training camp by a groin issue, but he now seems to be back in football shape ahead of San Francisco's final preseason contest Saturday versus the Chargers. With regular starter Nick Bosa still limited by neck soreness, Okuayinonu currently projects as a favorite for first-team reps on the edge.