Okuayinonu (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Okuayinonu suffered an ankle injury in the team's 20-9 victory over the Panthers on Monday Night Football, and he is now set to "miss a couple weeks," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. With the 49ers set to be idle in Week 14, it's possible that the defensive lineman's absence is limited to just one game. In the meantime, Robert Beal (concussion), Keion White and Clelin Ferrell are candidates to step into a starting role on San Francisco's defensive line against the Browns on Sunday.