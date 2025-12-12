Okuayinonu (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Okuayinonu will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury despite having additional time to recover due to the 49ers' Week 14 bye. It's an injury that he has worked through since late October, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return for San Francisco's Week 16 clash against Indianapolis on Monday, Dec. 22. Keion White, Clelin Ferrell and Robert Beal will continue to see more snaps at defensive end opposite Bryce Huff for as long as Okuayinonu is sidelined.