Ebukam (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ebukam sat out practice Wednesday with an Achilles injury that first arose following San Francisco's Week 5 win over Carolina. The defensive end was also limited in practice last Thursday and Friday before suiting up against the Falcons on Sunday, so he could be following a similar practice schedule in Week 7. Nevertheless, it will be worth monitoring Ebukam's status on the 49ers' final injury report ahead of this Sunday's contest against Kansas City.
