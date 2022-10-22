Ebukam (Achilles) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's battle against Kansas City, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Ebukam's Achilles injury first came on the radar last week, but he was able to play this past Sunday against Atlanta. He missed the first practice this week before logging a limited session Thursday and participating in full Friday. The sixth-year veteran is already one sack shy of his career high with 3.5 through six games this season, and he'll try to build upon that Sunday against the Chiefs.