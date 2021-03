Ebukam agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $13.5 million with the 49ers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

San Francisco got a first-hand look at Ebukam with the NFC West rival Rams over the past four seasons, and the 49ers evidently came away impressed with what the outside linebacker can do. Ebukam totaled 4.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons in Los Angeles, and the Nigerian will likely play in a similar rotational role with his new team.