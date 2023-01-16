Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Ebukam (ankle) is considered day-to-day prior to this weekend's NFC divisional round, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Although Ebukam departed Saturday's win over Seattle with an ankle issue, Shanahan noted that the sixth-year pro may have been able to return to the contest if the score was closer. With that being said, it currently sounds as if Ebukam will be available to play against the winner of Monday's matchup between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys, but his activity levels in practice throughout the week should correspond with his weekend availability.