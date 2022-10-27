Ebukam (achilles) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ebukam played through his injury in Sunday's game against Atlanta and had been practicing in a limited capacity. It's clear he needs to recover more before suiting up and taking the field for Sunday's game, but he will have two more practice opportunities prior to it.
