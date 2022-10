Ebukam doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ebukam was unable to practice Wednesday due to an Achilles injury he picked up during the team's Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, but he was able to log a limited session Thursday and was upgraded to a full participant Friday. Across seven appearances, the sixth-year defensive end has totaled 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble across 261 defensive snaps.