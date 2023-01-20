Ebukam doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ebukam left the 49ers' wild-card win over Seattle with an ankle injury and didn't return, though head coach Kyle Shanahan said the defensive end may have returned if the score had been closer. Nonetheless, it appears like the issue was indeed minor, as Ebukam logged a full practice Friday following back-to-back limited sessions and has been cleared for Sunday's playoff matchup.