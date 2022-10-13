Ebukam (Achilles) was a limited participant during the 49ers' practice Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Ebukam suited up in Week 5 after being listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, though he did not practice Wednesday due to a new Achilles issue. While the exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, the 27-year-old's ability to practice again in any capacity is an encouraging sign for his availability against Atlanta on Sunday. Ebukam has totaled 14 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing 173 of his 188 snaps on defense this season, and his presence in Week 6 could prove important after fellow pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) missed his second practice in a row Thursday.