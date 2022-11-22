Ebukam (quadriceps) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Ebukam picked a quadriceps injury ahead of San Francisco's Week 9 bye, leaving him sidelined for the first time this season against the Chargers in Week 10. While he was able to return to practice in a limited fashion Friday, the defensive end will now miss his second straight contest, leaving Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis to one again play increased roles Week 11. Ebukam's next chance to play will come versus New Orleans on Sunday