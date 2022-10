Ebukam totaled eight tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

Ebukam was limited in practice by an Achilles injury during the week but managed to suit up and put forth a strong performance in the loss. The 27-year-old pass rusher failed to add to his season total of 3.5 sacks but set a single-game season high in tackles while playing a season-high 81 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps.