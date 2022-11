Ebukam (quadriceps) does not carry an injury status ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Ebukam is set to return after missing San Francisco's last two games with a quadriceps injury. The 27-year-old played 302 defensive snaps over the first eight weeks of the season, recording 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks over this span. Ebukam should reprise a prominent pass-rushing role opposite star defensive end Nick Bosa in Week 12.