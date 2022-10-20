Ebukam (Achilles) did not participate during the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Ebukam was sidelined with an Achilles issue in practice last Wednesday and was a limited participant Wednesday and Friday before playing in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. While he was able to match his season high with 45 defensive snaps played in this contest, the 27-year-old still seems to be working through this injury. Ebukam has now recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble over six games this season, and he'll have two more practices to improve his status before this Sunday versus the Chiefs.