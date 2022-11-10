Ebukam did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a quad injury.
Ebukam was bothered by an Achilles injury through much of October but didn't need to miss any games. He had time to rest during San Francisco's Week 9 bye but picked up a quad injury Monday, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. The severity of the injury is uncertain, but if Ebukam can't play Sunday night against the Chargers, it would be a big blow to San Francisco's defensive line with Arik Armstead (foot) also questionable for the contest.