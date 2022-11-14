site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Samson Ebukam: Unavailable Sunday
Ebukam (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ebukam was doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup and will officially be unable to suit up in primetime. Drake Jackson and Jordan Willis are candidates to see increased playing time against the Chargers.
