Ebukam (quadriceps) is considered doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ebukam sustained a quad injury Monday coming off the 49ers' bye week and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as a result. The 27-year-old defensive end did return to practice in a limited fashion Friday, though he may still need more time to fully recover from this issue. If Ebukam cannot play, expect Drake Jackson, Kerry Hyder and Charles Omenihu to all step up into increased roles against the Chargers.