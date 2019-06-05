49ers' Shawn Poindexter: Dealing with minor injury
Poindexter sat out of Monday's practice due to a minor injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
It is unclear what issue Poindexter is dealing with, but it does not appear to be serious at this time. The undrafted rookie will need to make an impression in training camp in order to land a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster.
