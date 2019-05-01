49ers' Shawn Poindexter: Heading to San Francisco
Poindexter is signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Poindexter (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) caught 42 passes for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns at Arizona in 2018. While his average 4.57-second speed likely played a role in him going undrafted, Poindexter proved he can still be productive against good competition given his four-reception, 71-yard, one-touchdown performance in the East-West Shrine Game this past winter. He gives the 49ers another huge body to work with this offseason alongside the team's third-round pick, fellow 6-foot-5 wideout Jalen Hurd.
