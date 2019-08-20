49ers' Shawn Poindexter: Questionable to return

Poindexter suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Broncos and is questionable to return, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reports.

Poindexter is battling for a depth/special teams role, so a potential injury could be a major setback for the undrafted rookie. Look for more updates to come in the following days when the 49ers resume practice.

