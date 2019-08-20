49ers' Shawn Poindexter: Sprains knee

Tuesday's tests revealed Poindexter suffered a sprained knee in Monday's preseason game against the Broncos, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers originally feared Poindexter tore his ACL, so this news comes somewhat as a relief. Still, Poindexter was presumably on the outside looking in at a final roster spot prior to the injury, so this injury will not help his chances.

Our Latest Stories