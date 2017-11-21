49ers' Sheldon Day: Claimed by 49ers
Day was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Day was waived by the Jaguars over the weekend, as they were looking to make room on their roster for a few returning players. He had recorded just two tackles (one solo), one sack, and one pass defended across six games prior to his departure from Jacksonville. He will presumably help provide depth on the 49ers' defensive line.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.