Day was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Day was waived by the Jaguars over the weekend, as they were looking to make room on their roster for a few returning players. He had recorded just two tackles (one solo), one sack, and one pass defended across six games prior to his departure from Jacksonville. He will presumably help provide depth on the 49ers' defensive line.