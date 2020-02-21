Play

Day had 15 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in 16 games this season.

Day began the year as a backup, but he took over as a starting defensive tackle next to DeForest Buckner after D.J. Jones (ankle) was shut down following Week 11. The near-300 pound tackle shined against the run, but he was able to generate some pass-rush pressure despite his larger size. Day will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but he should land somewhere (if San Francisco doesn't re-sign him) following a solid showing in 2019.

