Day was disruptive in Friday's practice, consistently beating his offensive line assignments and recording a tackle for a loss and a sack, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Day was claimed by the 49ers from the Jaguars at the tail end of the 2017 season. The 22-year-old recorded 18 tackles and a pair of sacks in a limited role. Day is currently one of the front runners to win a backup defensive tackle role in 2018.