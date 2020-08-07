site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Shon Coleman: Opting out of season
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coleman has decided to opt out of the 2020 campaign, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coleman appeared in line to compete for a reserve tackle position in San Francisco before announcing his decision to opt out.
