49ers' Siran Neal: Being checked for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
Neal is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Neal was injured on kickoff coverage in the first half and is being evaluated for a concussion. He's the only backup safety on the active roster behind Ji'Ayir Brown and Marques Sigle, but Upton Stout or Chase Lucas could rotate from the slot corner to safety if needed.