Neal has entered the league's concussion protocol following the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Saints, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Neal took a hit to the head during kickoff coverage in the first half of Sunday's game, and further tests confirmed that the 2018 fifth-rounder suffered a concussion. He will need to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to be cleared to play in the 49ers' Week 3 clash against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 21.