San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Moore (ankle) is not practicing, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moore appears to have sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' loss to Tampa Bay in Week 6, making him uncertain for Sunday's contest against the Falcons. He hasn't logged a target on offense in back-to-back games, though Moore did compile a season-best 109 yards as a kick returner versus the Buccaneers, plus 25 yards as a punt returner. He remains off the fantasy radar in all formats other than deeper leagues that place a premium on return yardage.