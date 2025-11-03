Moore had one reception for 21 yards while returning five combined kicks for 85 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Moore played a role in the field position game for the 49ers after running back five of his six return opportunities Sunday. The return specialist set a new personal high with a 21-yard reception in the win, but it was also just his third catch (five targets) in eight appearances this season. Moore's minimal involvement on offense keeps him out of the fantasy picture in standard formats for next Sunday's tilt versus the Rams.