Moore finished the 2025 regular season with five receptions for 87 yards, two carries for 11 yards and 1,198 combined return yards in 17 appearances.

Moore was traded to the 49ers this past offseason after falling out of favor as a receiver during his three years with the Chiefs. The shifty wideout was used sparingly on offense (seven touches for 98 yards), but he solidified a role on special teams as San Francisco's primary return man. Moore appeared in all 17 games this regular season and finished with career highs in kick return yards (907) and punt return yards (291). The 24-year-old is a strong candidate to return to the 49ers next season after thriving as the team's return specialist in 2025.