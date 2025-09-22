Moore brought in his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals.

Moore was on the field for 32 snaps on offense (52 percent) after logging a combined five snaps on that side of the ball over the first two weeks of the season. The 24-year-old still handled his usual return duties, racking up 87 combined return yards between three punts and two kickoffs. Moore may be strictly limited to special teams in Week 4 with Demarcus Robinson (suspension) expected to return against the Jaguars next Sunday.