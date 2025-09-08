Moore did not receive a target and returned five combined kicks for 63 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Moore latched on to San Francisco's 53-man roster in training camp, securing primary return man responsibilities in the process. The former Chief only logged three snaps on offense despite the 49ers being shorthanded at receiver to begin the year, wiping away any potential fantasy upside. Moore did put the ball on the ground on one of his five return attempts Sunday, but he was fortunate enough to recover his own mistake. The 24-year-old will continue serving as San Francisco's return specialist when the team travels to New Orleans in Week 2.