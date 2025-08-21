San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Moore is expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Chargers, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

The 49ers and acquired Moore via trade from the Chiefs on Wednesday for a swap of late-round picks, and while he still needs to pass his physical upon arriving at team facilities Thursday, the 2022 second-round pick looks set to debut with his new squad quickly. Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson (suspension) are currently the only healthy options among San Francisco's top five wide receivers, and the latter won't be available the first three games of the regular season, so Moore could face immediate opportunities on offense if he's able to get up to speed quickly in Shanahan's scheme.