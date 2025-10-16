Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The wide receiver first appeared on the injury report Wednesday, likely indicating that he picked up the injury during the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers. Moore's return to practice might put him on track to suit up this Sunday against the Falcons, and if he can go, he might be able to get snaps amid a depleted receiving corps, as Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib/shoulder, LP), Ricky Pearsall (knee, DNP), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf, DNP) and Jordan Watkins (calf, LP) are all listed on the injury report, while Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson are San Francisco's only healthy options at the position.