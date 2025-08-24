Moore recorded three receptions on six targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 30-23 preseason win over the Chargers.

Moore technically didn't start, but he was heavily involved both on special teams and in the offense early in the game. His most notable contribution as a receiver came on a 12-yard catch on a pass delivered by Carter Bradley. However, his most likely path to contributing to start the regular season could be as a punt or kick returner, and he recorded a 26-yard kick return in Saturday's preseason finale.