Moore was traded from the Chiefs to the 49ers on Wednesday for a swap of late-round picks, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Moore was on the roster bubble in Kansas City but will now get a new home. He isn't likely to ever deliver on the hype he received as a second-round pick in 2022, but he could have a role in the short term with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Demarcus Robinson (suspension) in line to miss the beginning of the season.