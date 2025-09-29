Moore failed to bring in his only target on offense while returning four combined kicks for 96 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Moore was used for eight snaps on offense (12 percent), but he failed to turn his lone target into a reception like he did last week. The 24-year-old is being used almost exclusively as a return specialist despite San Francisco's woes at the wide receiver position. We can expect more of the same from Moore when the 49ers visit the Rams on Thursday.