Moore logged three snaps (four percent) on offense and did not record a touch while generating 134 return yards on six combined attempts in Sunday's 30-19 loss to Tampa Bay.

Moore reverted to primarily operating as the 49ers' punt and kick returner after recording at least one target or one carry over his previous three appearances. The 24-year-old has just one reception for 10 yards in six appearances this season, leaving no room for fantasy utility. The song remains the same for Moore in next Sunday's tilt against Atlanta.