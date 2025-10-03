Moore had one carry for one yard without being targeted as a receiver in Thursday's 26-23 win over the Rams.

Moore made his usual impact as a returner with 55 yards gained on three punt returns (and a shaky squib recovery on his only kick return). The 24-year-old split his 16 total snaps Thursday evenly between offense and special teams. Moore finished with zero targets after recording one in each of his previous two outings, but he did register his first carry as a member of the 49ers in the overtime win. As depleted as San Francisco's receiver room is at the moment, it doesn't appear that Moore's role will expand much passed the return game in Week 6 against Tampa Bay.