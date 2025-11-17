Moore was not targeted as a receiver while returning two kicks for 107 combined yards in Sunday's 41-22 win over Arizona.

Moore got things cooking for the 49ers when he ran back the game's opening kickoff for 98 yards. The return specialist was ran down at the one-yard line, which opened the door for Christian McCaffrey to finish off the easiest opening scoring drive in recent memory. Moore's impact was only felt in the return game, as he did not garner a target in the blowout win with Ricky Pearsall (knee) back in the fold. Fantasy managers can expect similar involvement from Moore in next Monday's tilt against Carolina.