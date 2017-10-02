Thomas recorded five tackles (all solo) and the first sack of his career in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

The first-round pick was being eased into action through first few games of the season, but he was on the field for 80 percent of team's defensive snaps, tying DeForest Buckner for the lead among all defensive linemen. Thomas has filled in for Tank Carradine (ankle) as the early-down pass-rushing defensive end, moving to defensive tackle on obvious passing situations, according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee. The budding star should continue to see an uptick in production moving forward with the increased role.