Thomas had 21 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks over 16 games during the 2019 regular season.

Thomas -- a former second-overall pick -- spent most of the season as a backup and situational interior rusher on third downs. The Stanford product was given a brief opportunity to show off his skills as an edge rusher when multiple defensive ends went down to injury mid-season, but he simply did not look comfortable in that role at all. San Francisco boasts the best defensive line in football, so Thomas should remain a backup even if the team does not bring Arik Armstead back this upcoming offseason.