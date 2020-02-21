49ers' Solomon Thomas: "Bust" label sticks in third season
Thomas had 21 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks over 16 games during the 2019 regular season.
Thomas -- a former second-overall pick -- spent most of the season as a backup and situational interior rusher on third downs. The Stanford product was given a brief opportunity to show off his skills as an edge rusher when multiple defensive ends went down to injury mid-season, but he simply did not look comfortable in that role at all. San Francisco boasts the best defensive line in football, so Thomas should remain a backup even if the team does not bring Arik Armstead back this upcoming offseason.
More News
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Lends helping hand in win•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Posts sack against Bengals•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Not moved during draft•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Third year will be key for lineman•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Tallies first sack•
-
49ers' Solomon Thomas: Healthy to enter Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the entire XFL Week 3 slate, providing top DFS plays for every position...
-
2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every...
-
Dynasty trade charts, rankings, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently available at CBS Sports?...
-
Tight End Dynasty Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings makes the case that Mark Andrews should be the No. 2 tight end in Dynasty.
-
Busts 1.0: Hard acts to follow
These 12, some among the biggest stars of 2019, are unlikely to be worth what it will take...
-
Sleepers 1.0: High on Burrow
Only Matthew Stafford breaks the mold in our annual pre-NFL Draft rendition of Sleepers 1.0...